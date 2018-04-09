San Diego City leaders meet about homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego city leaders met Monday to look for new ways to tackle homelessness. Several departments and organizations gave presentations to a committee, lead by Councilmember Chris Ward.

The Select Committee on Homelessness met to discuss how to create new employment opportunities for homeless and how to get them into the existing rapid-rehousing programs. They also discussed a new program that would house all homeless services in one location.

The San Diego Police Department provided an overview of their new Neighborhood Policing division. They say they are working to provide outreach, mental health services, and enforcement when needed.

San Diego residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, thanking the committee for their work but asking them to do more.

Several other agencies also had presentations, providing updates on the temporary bridge shelters and the homeless storage facilities.

The Select Committee on Homelessness meets one to two times a month.