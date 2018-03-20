San Diego, Chula Vista among happiest cities in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two of San Diego County’s largest cities are among the happiest in the nation, according to WalletHub.

San Diego ranked 32nd on the list of 182 cities followed by Chula Vista, which ranked 35th on the list.

San Diego ranked 14th on the list for emotional and physical wellbeing while taking the 28th spot for income and employment.

Meanwhile, Chula Vista ranked 82nd in the physical and emotional wellbeing category and 9th for income and employment.

Check the list below for the top five happiest cities in the U.S.

Fremont, California

Bismarck, North Dakota

San Jose, California

Pearl City Hawaii

Plano, Texas

The city at the very bottom of the list this year is Detroit. Check out the list below for the least happy cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub: