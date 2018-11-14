San Diego chosen for new Uber Rewards program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Uber announced Wednesday that the ride sharing company has chosen San Diego to be part of the new Uber Rewards program.

The program lets users earn points every time they use Uber or Uber Eats, and the loyalty program has four membership levels: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

Once customers sign up, they’ll begin to earn points. Users will earn one point for every eligible dollar spent on UberPool and Uber Eats, two points for UberX, UberXL, Select and WAV and three points for Black and Black SUV.

Once you earn 500 points within six months, you’ll advance from Blue to Gold. At 2,500 points you’ll advance to Platinum. And at 7,500 points, you’ll advance to Diamond.

According to Uber, customers will get $5 added to their Uber Cash balance for every 500 points earned to use on rides and Uber Eats.

Other benefits for higher membership levels include flexible cancellations, price protection, priority pickups and upgrades.

Other cities included in the rollout of the program include Miami, New Jersey, Denver, Tampa, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Uber says anyone can sign up for the program at no additional cost.



Click here to learn more about the program.