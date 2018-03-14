San Diego Blood Bank partners with Westfield, ABC10 to host 'The Gift of Health'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- On Saturday, March 17, the San Diego Blood Bank will partner with Westfield and ABC10 to host "The Gift of Health" event across San Diego County.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4.p.m. at Westfield Plaza Bonita, Westfield North County and Westfield Mission Valley.

Those who attend will be able to donate blood while also enjoying fresh snacks, wellness tips, fitness activities along with products and demos to help live a healthier life.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, click here.

All those who give a blood donation will also receive an “Aspire to Something Higher” T-shirt.

Check our map below for a list of locations: