San Diego Bay boaters help thwart brazen attempt to steal yacht

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One man was injured and another arrested Thursday after an attempted yacht theft in North San Diego Bay.

Joshua Collins, 31, was arrested by San Diego Harbor Police after attempting to steal an 80-foot yacht, called "Mane Course," just before 8:30 a.m. Police said witnesses saw Collins scale the security gate at Marriott Marina, run down the dock and jump into the yacht.

Collins then set the yacht free from the dock, causing it to drift toward a second vessel, police said.

The second vessel's owner tried to fend off the loose yacht but suffered a head injury and fell into the water. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said another vessel owner nearby used a dinghy to secure a line to the stolen yacht and hold it in place for authorities and stop it from careening into rocks.

Harbor Police arrived, boarded the vessel, and took Collins into custody. Collins is being charged with grand theft vessel and felony vandalism among other charges, police said.

The stolen yacht's owner told police the vessel endured about $50,000 in damages during the attempted theft.