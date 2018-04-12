San Diego battles illegally painted red curbs

People all across San Diego are breaking the law to ease parking problems in congested neighborhoods. They're either painting over red curbs to add spaces, or they're adding red paint to the curbs near their driveways to keep people from blocking them in.

Either way, it's illegal and the city deals with hundreds of complaints each year on its Get it Done website and app. City officials say it's most common in neighborhoods like Hillcrest, Pacific Beach and North Park, where the population is dense, and parking spots are at a premium.

San Diego Municipal Code 82.14 says "No person shall paint or otherwise mark any curb, sidewalk or street surface without first complying with the requirements of this code." Although city officials say it's tough to enforce because it's hard to prove who painted the curb. The San Diego Police Department wasn't able to provide 10News with details on what the penalties could be.

An SDPD Spokesman did say anyone who gets a ticket for parking in a red zone that may be illegal can appeal the citation here.

In 2017, the city dealt with 222 reports of illegally painted curbs on the Get it Done website. They try to respond to all of them. Already in 2018, there have been more than a dozen. Aside from the Get it Done feature, you can report illegally painted curbs directly to the city's Transportation Engineering Office at 619-533-3126.