San Diego airport bomb squad checks out suspicious object

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The discovery of an unidentified and potentially suspicious object on the grounds of Lindbergh Field Monday prompted the evacuation of a non-public operations structure until a bomb squad determined that there was no safety hazard.

The security measures at the Delta Cargo building on the southeast side of the bayside international airport began about 1:30 p.m., San Diego Harbor Police Lt. Victor Banuelos said.

Officials cleared all workers out of the Airlane Road facility and called in the Metro Arson Strike Team, which determined that the object was harmless. The evacuation order was lifted about 3 p.m., according to Banuelos.

The lieutenant said he had no description of the errant item that prompted the investigation.

Operations at the rest of the airport continued normally during the incident, Lindbergh spokeswoman Rebecca Bloomfield said.