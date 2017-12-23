San Diegans rush home for the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thousands of travelers are expected to go through San Diego during the holidays.

San Diego International Airport officials say an average of 65,000 will travel through the airport every day until January 2nd.

According to the AAA, 107 million Americans are traveling for the holidays this year, that's almost a 4% increase from 2016. San Diego is the number two destination for people in South California.

Experts think travel up this year because of cheaper airfare for those that booked their flights early. For drivers, gas is up an average of 40-cents per gallon, compared to last year.

The best days to travel are Christmas Eve and Christmas day.