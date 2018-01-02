San Diegans line up for hours to buy legal marijuana

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At Torrey Holistics in Sorrento Valley, the line stretched around the building, with some people waiting as much as 2 1/2 hours to get inside.

It seems lots of people were excited for California's first day of legal recreational marijuana sales.

"We expected a line, but nothing like this," said Ruthie Edelson, the store's marketing director.

She told 10News people were outside the store waiting as early as 6 a.m., an hour before they opened. By 7 a.m., the line stretched to 30 people. An hour after that, it extended into the parking lot. It kept growing throughout the day.

"This is like the end of prohibition," said Edelson.

Torrey Holistics is one of just 9 legal recreational marijuana dispensaries in San Diego. The City Council only plans to allow 36 total, four in each Council district.

People in the line came from all walks of life. One woman, Jeanne, who didn't want to give her last name, said today will be the first time she ever buys pot.

"I have a lot of pain, a bit of arthritis," she said. "So I think it's a nice way to get some relief without having to resort to medication."

Patrick Day is from Milwaukee and is in San Diego on a work trip. He said he's been using marijuana for about 10 years and has bought in several other states where it's already legal.

He waited for 2 hours to be one of the first to buy it legally in California.

"It's crazy how many people are here, it's a pretty wild scene," he said. "But it's pretty cool to see it happening in one of the biggest states in the country."