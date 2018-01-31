San Diegans gather for State of the Union watch parties

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Watch parties were organized in multiple San Diego locations Tuesday night, as President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address.

One group unhappy with the President's actions organized an unorthodox watch party in Barrio Logan.

It was a comedic party, in which participants threw shoes or slippers at the stream, projected on the wall, each time they disagreed with the President's speech.

10News Anchor Vanessa Van Hyfte told us the shoes flew "fast and furious" before the President uttered a single word.

After the speech, people took swings at pinatas modeled after Trump's border wall prototypes and later held a discussion to talk about hot-button issues brought up in the speech.

The party was organized by the United States Mexico Border Program.

In another part of town, Reporter Rachel Bianco attended a GOP watch party - where Republicans were happy about what they heard.

"This is more than President Obama offered and there are some people in his own party who are not happy with that, but he's put out some broad parameters and I think it's kind of gut check time for the Democrats," said Tony Krvaric, chairman of the San Diego Republican party. "Are they really willing to solve this issue or is this something they just want to continue to demagogue? I think the proof will be in the pudding, the President put it out there and now it's up to Congress to do their job."

Some of the loudest cheers came when the President talked about repealing Obamacare and overhauling the tax code. It was quiet, however, when he talked about creating a path to citizenship for the 1.8 million people in the country illegally.