LIVE: President Trump's first State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Throughout the speech, the President is expected to talk about immigration and the proposed border wall among other topics.

According to excerpts released Tuesday by the White House, Trump will tell the American people that it’s “our new American moment.”

Trump is also expected to call on Democrats and Republicans to come together during the speech.

