SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A search was continuing today for a 33-year-old inmate from San Diego who escaped from a San Bernardino County prison.

Michael Martin Garrett, 33, was unaccounted for Sunday night when guards conducted an evening inmate count at the California Institution for Men in Chino, said Krissi Khokhobashvili of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

``An emergency search was immediately conducted, and Garrett was not found,'' Khokhobashvili said. ``Escape procedures were immediately activated, to include notification of local law enforcement and the activation of Office of Correctional Safety special agents to locate and apprehend Garrett.''

Garrett was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison in San Diego County Superior Court following convictions last year on charges of first-degree burglary, vehicle theft and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, officials said.

He was sent on Oct. 30 to the Chino prison, which houses about 3,400 minimum- and medium-security prisoners, and was due to be paroled October of next year.

Garrett is described as a 5-foot-10, 197-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts was urged to call 911.