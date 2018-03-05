San Clemente lifeguards close beaches due to shark

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A shark was seen off the San Clemente Pier Monday morning, prompting lifeguards to close a two-mile stretch of beach.

Several witnesses saw the shark about 9 a.m. It was estimated at nine feet long, lifeguards said. They did not know what type of shark it was.

Few people were in the water because of cold temperatures and minimal surf, said officials. No one was hurt.

RELATED: San Onofre shark victim in fair condition after surgeries

Lifeguards shut down the beaches for a mile north and south of the pier and posted warning signs. The warning was changed to an advisory after no further sightings in four hours.

10News reached out to San Diego area lifeguards for word of any local sightings. We are awaiting a response.