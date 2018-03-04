Runners lace up for Encinitas half-marathon

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Nearly 5,000 runners woke up early Sunday morning to enjoy a run with a view of the ocean.

Runners laced up for the second ever Encinitas half-marathon. The course took runners through Leucadia, Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach. Seven and a half miles of running with a gorgeous view of the ocean.

Nearly $10,000 worth of prizes were up for grabs for the fastest runners.

Proceeds from the half-marathon go to help local ocean conservation projects. The winner finished in an hour and seven minutes.