Runners lace up for Encinitas half-marathon

Laura Acevedo
11:30 AM, Mar 4, 2018

Thousands from all over the country participated in the Encinitas half-marathon.

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- Nearly 5,000 runners woke up early Sunday morning to enjoy a run with a view of the ocean. 

Runners laced up for the second ever Encinitas half-marathon. The course took runners through Leucadia, Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach. Seven and a half miles of running with a gorgeous view of the ocean. 

Nearly $10,000 worth of prizes were up for grabs for the fastest runners. 

Proceeds from the half-marathon go to help local ocean conservation projects. The winner finished in an hour and seven minutes. 

