Abortion rights supporters rally in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There is plenty of anger and shock over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of people rallied outside of the federal courthouse in downtown San Diego and took to the streets to voice their defense of women's rights.

"I feel like collectively, as a group, there's just a really big opportunity for collective mourning and grief and processing of this trauma that so many uterus-bearing people feel in this moment,” said rally organizer Loxie Gant.

"I think it's really important that we show solidarity with women all across this country that we aren't going to stand for this decision,” Rep. Mike Levin said.

Those standing in solidarity in downtown were from different backgrounds and ages.

"It's important to show my children that I fight for what I believe in. And that I have a right to choose and they will have a right to choose,” said rally participant Virginia Kruggel.

"It's a big blow to women's rights. And that's something that going to definitely affect my daughter and indirectly my son as well,” added participant Nicole Pirnie.

While the leak is an opinion and not an official ruling by the highest court in the land, some are hoping something can be done to preserve Roe v. Wade.

"The best-case scenario ... since it's not finalized yet, that all of this action and all of this output would change the decision,” Pirnie said. "However, I am an optimist and I hope that enough people come out and see. We will have some Congress people here today. I'm hoping they can hear the stories of people and that can motivate them to go back to D.C. and do what needs to be done,”

Levin called on the Senate to end an on-going filibuster to pass a bill called the women’s health protection act which would ratify Roe v. Wade into federal law.