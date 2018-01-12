Rocket launch to carry spy satellites into space

Partly Cloudy
(KGTV) - A rocket launch delayed twice this week took place Friday afternoon at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The Delta IV rocket will deliver a national security satellite into space as part of mission NROL-47 from the National Reconnaissance Office.
The launch happened at Space Launch Complex-6, about 140 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.
Last month, a SpaceX rocket launch caught the attention of San Diegans as a strange white cloud appeared in the sky at dusk.
That Falcon 9 rocket launch delivered 10 satellites into low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a communications company.
The latest rocket launch was scrubbed due to rain Wednesday and canceled again Thursday.
