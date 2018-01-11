Rocket launch expected from Vandenberg Air Force Base Thursday

A rocket carrying a national security satellite is set to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base Thursday afternoon, according to KTLA.

The rocket was originally scheduled to launch at 1:55 but has since been placed on hold.

We remain in the hold at T-4 minutes. Stay tuned for a new T-0. #DeltaIV #NROL47 — ULA (@ulalaunch) January 11, 2018

The launch for mission NROL-47 is set to happen at Space Launch Complex-6, which sits about 140 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

In December of 2017, a SpaceX rocket launch caught the attention of San Diegans as a strange white cloud appeared in the sky at dusk.

That Falcon 9 rocket launch delivered 10 satellites into low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a communications company.

Watch the rocket launch live in the player below: