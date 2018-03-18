Rock climber dies after falling 200 feet from waterfall

A woman died Saturday after falling 200 feet while rock climbing in the Cleveland National Forest, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

A man who was with the woman called authorities around 12:30 near the Blue Jay Campground.

The rescue took hours to complete due to the lack of accessibility in the area. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue crews said both the woman and her partner were experienced hikers and brought appropriate gear with them.

Details about the fall and the woman’s identity have not yet been released.

The accident happened along the Orange County and Riverside County borders.