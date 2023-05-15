Riverside County deputy dies in crash while on duty

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — The Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that one of its deputies died in a traffic crash while on duty early Friday morning.

Deputy Brett Harris was driving to a call for service when the crash happened, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities told KABCthat the backside of the deputy's patrol vehicle was crushed by a light pole, while the front of the civilian vehicle was also badly damaged.

Harris was assigned to the Hemet Sheriff's Station, and the crash happened in San Jacinto, per KABC.

Harris suffered major injuries in the crash, including a catastrophic one to the brain, RSO said.

"In a final act of Service Above Self, it was Deputy Harris’s wish to donate his organs so that others may live," the RSO website says. "The Harris family is currently working with the hospital to ensure his wishes are honored."

The sheriff's office is asking the community to keep praying for Harris' wife, mother and father, twin sister, brother and his family at RSO as they navigate the grieving process. Deputies thanked everyone who has shown them support in these trying times.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

The sheriff's office did not disclose the cause of the crash.