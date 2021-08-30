Watch
RFK's oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 in Los Angeles, during his 16th parole suitability hearing on Aug. 27, 2021.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 30, 2021
BOSTON (AP) -- Former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, denounced the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his father in California in 1968.

Kennedy said in the statement released Sunday that the possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan is a grievous error.

The board on Friday found that the 77-year-old Sirhan no longer poses a threat to society.

The ruling will be reviewed over the next four months by the board's staff. Then it will be sent to the governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.

RELATED: RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole by Calif. board

