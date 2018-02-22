Rev. Al Sharpton to speak in San Diego on police shootings

Mark Saunders
3:34 PM, Feb 21, 2018
43 mins ago

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during a press conference denouncing the shooting deaths of two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers at the National Action Network on December 21, 2014 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. The press conference follows the execution style shooting of officers, Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos in Brooklyn on December 20, 2014 where the suspect was apparently motivated by the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown.

Michael Graae/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Rev. Al Sharpton will join local members of the National Action Network in a press conference Wednesday.

Rev. Sharpton is scheduled to discuss Midterm elections, criminal justice reform, and "issues impacting communities of color in San Diego." Specifically, he is set to discuss an independent investigator working on cases involving police shootings and misconduct.

Rev. Sharpton will be joined by the families Jonathan Coronel, Sergio Weick, Alfred Olango and James Lacey, who have been directly affected by police-related shootings in Southern California.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top