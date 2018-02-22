Rev. Al Sharpton to speak in San Diego on police shootings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Rev. Al Sharpton will join local members of the National Action Network in a press conference Wednesday.

Rev. Sharpton is scheduled to discuss Midterm elections, criminal justice reform, and "issues impacting communities of color in San Diego." Specifically, he is set to discuss an independent investigator working on cases involving police shootings and misconduct.

Rev. Sharpton will be joined by the families Jonathan Coronel, Sergio Weick, Alfred Olango and James Lacey, who have been directly affected by police-related shootings in Southern California.