Rescue underway after medical emergency at USS Midway Museum

Zac Self, Allison Horn
3:01 PM, Mar 15, 2018
Update: The woman was taken safely off the ship to an an ambulance. There is no word on her condition.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are responding to the USS Midway Museum on San Diego Bay to rescue a woman.

The 50-year-old visitor was in an area above the upper deck accessible only by ladders when she started feeling faint, officials said.

Firefighters did not provide details the cause of her condition.

The USS Midway Museum website indicates the visit can involve ‘a lot of walking an navigating ladders’. Museum officials recommend visitors wear layered clothing.

The former Navy aircraft carrier is one of San Diego’s most popular tourist sites.

