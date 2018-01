In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue has teamed up with Southwest Airlines to fly rescue animals off the island for adoption.

More than 60 animals from throughout the island are in need of adoption, according to a news release.

The rescued animals are being flown from Puerto Rico to the D.C. area for adoption.

"The devastation that Hurricane Maria caused the communities of Puerto Rico is heartbreaking," said Linda Rutherford, Southwest Airlines Chief Communications Officer.

The rescue flights also delivered 14,000 pounds of supplies to aid those on the island.

"This flight will literally save lives – both of the animals who are transported to DC as well as to those who remain on the island and need the supplies we are bringing,” said Mirah Horowitz, Executive Director and Founder of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.