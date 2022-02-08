Watch
Republican state senator to challenge Newsom in California

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, right, listens to a debate on a measure before the Senate at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 09:35:07-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle is preparing to announce his candidacy for governor. Dahle will make his announcement on Tuesday in Redding. He represents the rural northeast corner of the state in the Senate.

Dahle will be one of the first Republicans to publicly challenge Newsom since his decisive victory in a recall election just five months ago. Since then, few Republicans have indicated they will challenge Newsom for reelection this year.

Larry Elder, the top Republican vote-getter in the recall election, has said he is not running in 2022.

Dahle has been in the Legislature since 2012.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
