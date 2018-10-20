Repeat DUI offender who hit, killed tow-truck operator on SR-52 sentenced

Gray continued on a short distance before an off-duty Sheriff's detective pulled him over after witnessing the collision.
Authorities say Gray's blood alcohol content was .27 percent, more than three times the legal limit. A half-empty bottle of vodka was found in Gray's SUV and he was showing signs of intoxication three hours after the crash, according to Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright.
Gray reportedly had three prior DUIs dating back to 1999 and a felony conviction for committing a lewd act on a child. His last DUI was in 2013, according to Bright.