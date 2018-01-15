Remote controlled car is video-recorded driving on highway in Texas

Kevin Beckman
10:22 AM, Jan 15, 2018
2 hours ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KGTV) - Facebook user Alex Villa captured the moment a remote-controlled car was seen driving down a freeway in Houston, TX.

Alex rolls down his window saying, "This is the 59 south, something thought they'd bring their remote controlled car on the freeway!"

The remote-controlled car must've been going pretty fast, keeping up with traffic, eventually exiting the freeway.

