Car crashes into second floor of building in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver who police say admitted to using narcotics crashed his car into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana Sunday.

The white vehicle could be seen partially sticking out of the second floor of the building located on the 300 block of East 17th Street.

A specialized truck had to be brought in from Los Angeles to remove the car.

Investigators said the vehicle was speeding when it struck a raised center median and became airborne.

The car’s driver was taken to the hospital for observation.

