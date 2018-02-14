Remembering the 2001 San Diego school shootings

The shooting Wednesday at a high school in Florida brings back painful memories for San Diegans recounting shootings that have happened at schools in San Diego County.

Below is a break down of several shootings that happened across the county in the early 2000's:

Santana High School Shooting

On March 5, 2001, then 15-year-old Charles Andrew “Andy” Williams killed two and wounded 13 at Santana High School.

RELATED: Florida high school mass shooting: Several people injured, person detained

14-year-old Bryan Zuckor and 17-year-old Randy Gordon were killed after Williams opened fire.

The shooting began in the men’s bathroom where Bryan Zuckor and Trevor Edwards were shot.

Williams then left the bathroom and opened fire on students at the high school’s quad.

Williams was eventually apprehended by police in the same bathroom where he started shooting.

Williams was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

Granite Hills High School shooting

Just weeks after the Santana High School shooting, 18-year-old Jason Hoffman opened fire at Granite Hills High School on March 22, 2001.

Hoffman, who was a senior at Granite Hills, wounded three students and two teachers just after noon.

Hoffman was targeting Dan Barnes, the dean of students at the time. He shot near the administration building.

A campus police officer, Agent Richard Agundez stopped the attack by shooting Hoffman in the face and buttocks.

Hoffman later hanged himself in his jail cell.

At the time, he was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of premeditated attempted murder and five counts of assault.