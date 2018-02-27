Re-scheduled SDPD black history event upsets some

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A group of activists are upset after the San Diego Police Department rescheduled a Black History Month celebration for the department's current and former black police officers.

The department's celebration was scheduled to take place Saturday, February 24th, but was canceled just days before.

The group says a committee of officers was appointed to plan the event in January. They think the cancellation was politically motivated.

Monica Montgomery spoke during a brief press conference on Monday at the Civic Center Plaza. She thinks the decision to reschedule the event was made after the keynote speaker was announced. The speaker was supposed to be Geneviéve Jones-Wright, the candidate for San Diego district attorney. She's running against interim D.A., Summer Stephan.

The police department told 10News the event was rescheduled due to planning conflicts. Lt. Scott Wahl said they plan on notifying officers when a new date is set.

The D.A. sent 10News the following statement: "District Attorney Summer was not involved in the planning or the rescheduling of this event."