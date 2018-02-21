Razor blade found on bench along Santee trail

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - A local woman says her heart stopped when she saw what someone nearly sat on at a popular trail in Santee.

Angie Haake was just beginning her usual dog walk last Thursday morning near the entrance of Walker Preserve Trail, when she noticed two upset women on the phone talking to deputies. Haake asked them what was going on and they showed her a razor blade on the bench.

"I was shocked when it saw it. Obviously whoever put it there wanted someone to sit down and slice the back of their thighs. It's cruel and hateful," said Haake.

The discovery was not the first. Another trail goer tells 10news about three weeks ago, she found a similar blade near another bench. In November 2016, 10news spoke with a mother at Mast Park in Santee, who found dozens of tacks placed sharp-side up underneath leaves.

10news reached out to deputies to find out how many reports of similar cases there have been on the trail, but have yet to hear back.