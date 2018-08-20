Rattlesnake bites woman hiking near Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after authorities say she was bitten by a rattlesnake near the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the 33-year-old was hiking nearby trails when she was bitten.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The San Diego County Animal Services can remove snakes from your home for free, their number is 619-236-2341.

