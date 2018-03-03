Rains bring urban runoff to San Diego coast, closure to Imperial Beach waters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Rain runoff has prompted a warning for swimmers, surfers, and beachgoers in San Diego County.

As showers move through the area, urban rain runoff may force large amounts of bacteria to wash into coastal waters, including San Diego Bay and Mission Bay, county officials warned Saturday.

Any activities in coastal waters should be avoided for 72 hours following rainfall. Depending on the intensity of the storm, elevated bacteria levels could persist.

With recent rains also bring a water contact closure for Imperial Beach's shoreline, due to runoff from the Tijuana River. The closure area includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the International Border.

The access road to Friendship Park, within Border Field State Park, may also be affected by river runoff.

Signs have been posted warning of the water closure.