 Rail Lines Closed Between Oceanside and San Diego This Weekend For Maintenance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - North County Transit - San Diego Railroad will

suspend all of its coastal rail service this weekend to perform routine

maintenance and infrastructure work.

NCTD will suspend COASTER service between San Diego and Oceanside on

Saturday and Sunday. Regularly scheduled service will resume Monday morning.

Work this weekend will include ongoing stabilization of the Del Mar

bluffs and maintaining the track at the Sorrento Valley Station.

No passenger or freight trains will operate during the closure, other

test trains, construction vehicles, and equipment will be active along the

railroad right-of-way and on the tracks throughout the weekend, the transit

agency said in a statement.

``Residents along the corridor should remain alert, and the public is

reminded to only cross the rail line at lawfully designated rail crossings,''

the statement read.

Additionally, San Diego Association of Governments construction crews

will be working on the Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track project.

North County residents can expect construction vehicles moving in and

out of the work areas at Avenida Encinas and Ponto Drive in Carlsbad as well as

La Costa Avenue and Carlsbad Boulevard in Encinitas.