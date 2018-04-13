Rafael Caro-Quintero added to ten most wanted fugitives list

(KGTV) -- A founding member of a Mexican drug cartel charged with kidnapping and murdering a United States Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 1985 has been named to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and one of the highest rewards in the history of the program.

$20 million is being offered for information leading to the capture of Rafael Caro-Quintero.

Today, #FBI added Rafael Caro-Quintero, #wanted for his role in the 1985 murder of a DEA special agent, to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Reward of up to $20 million available for info leading to arrest and/or conviction. @DEAHQ @StateINL #USMS https://t.co/DugLoDiUje pic.twitter.com/rwlFiwg6Fb — FBI (@FBI) April 13, 2018

Caro-Quintero, known as RCQ and considered a godfather of Mexican drug trafficking, was one of the primary suppliers of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to the U.S. in the late 1970s. In 1984, Mexican authorities raided a sprawling marijuana plantation owned by Caro-Quintero, and he blamed undercover DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena for the raid.

Special Agent Camarena, a one time Marine, fireman, police officer, and deputy sheriff, was kidnaped on the way to lunch with his wife on February 7, 1985 in Mexico. The kidnapping was allegedly a direct order from Caro‐Quintero.

It is believed that Camarena died within two to three days of his kidnapping, but his body was not found until March 5, 1985. Special Agent Camarena is survived by his wife and three sons.

The Department of State’s Narcotics Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $20 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Rafael Caro‐Quintero.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or report tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online by visiting tips.fbi.gov.