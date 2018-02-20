Qualcomm reaches deal to buy Dutch chipmaker in $44 billion deal

"The acquisition of NXP will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy," said Qualcomm board member Tom Horton. "The board unanimously believes this is an attractive acquisition at this price for Qualcomm stockholders based on NXP's recent strong financial performance, the growth in key strategic areas such as auto and (the internet of things) and our high confidence in management's ability to execute upon the synergy opportunities."
The $44 billion deal comes one week after leaders of Qualcomm met with Broadcom executives to discuss a $146 billion buyout.