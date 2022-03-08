Watch
News

Actions

Push to repeal 1950s public housing law in California

California lawmakers are trying again to get rid of the nation's only law that lets voters veto public housing projects.
Affordable Housing, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 9:43 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:43:53-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California lawmakers are trying again to get rid of the nation's only law that lets voters veto public housing projects.

The law was added to the state constitution in 1950 as a way to keep black families out of white neighborhoods. This new attempt to repeal the law requires voter approval and so far it has a lot of support.

But, it's not gaining enough momentum to pass because lawmakers say there isn't enough funding to launch a campaign encouraging people to vote for it.

According to the Associated Press, widespread campaigns like that typically cost $20 million.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!