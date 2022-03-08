Push to repeal 1950s public housing law in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California lawmakers are trying again to get rid of the nation's only law that lets voters veto public housing projects.

The law was added to the state constitution in 1950 as a way to keep black families out of white neighborhoods. This new attempt to repeal the law requires voter approval and so far it has a lot of support.

But, it's not gaining enough momentum to pass because lawmakers say there isn't enough funding to launch a campaign encouraging people to vote for it.

According to the Associated Press, widespread campaigns like that typically cost $20 million.