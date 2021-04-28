Watch
News

Actions

Proposed bill would allow California adults to add parents to health plans

items.[0].image.alt
Pexels
FILE
stethoscope_doctor.jpg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 15:24:05-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A bill moving through the California Legislature would make the state the only one in the U.S. to let adults add their parents as dependents on their health insurance.

Federal law allows adults to keep their children on their health insurance plans until at least age 26.

To be eligible for under the California proposal, parents would have to rely on their children for at least half of their support.

Proponents say the bill would save families money by limiting their expenses.

But business groups say it would increase health care costs for everyone.

The proposal passed its first committee hearing Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLICK TO LEARN MORE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO LEARN MORE