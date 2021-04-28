Proposed bill would allow California adults to add parents to health plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- A bill moving through the California Legislature would make the state the only one in the U.S. to let adults add their parents as dependents on their health insurance.

Federal law allows adults to keep their children on their health insurance plans until at least age 26.

To be eligible for under the California proposal, parents would have to rely on their children for at least half of their support.

Proponents say the bill would save families money by limiting their expenses.

But business groups say it would increase health care costs for everyone.

The proposal passed its first committee hearing Tuesday.