Proposal would let recall targets see who signed petition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California politicians facing recalls would be allowed to see the names of people who sign the petitions to oust them under legislation that cleared its first committee Monday.

If passed, it would take effect next year. That means it wouldn't apply to the expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state's highest-profile recall effort in years.

But leaders of that effort say it would discourage people from signing future petitions for fear of retaliation.

State Sen. Josh Newman, the bill's author, says it will let politicians ensure voters weren't duped into signing petitions and allow them to explain how voters can withdraw their signatures.

