Prop. 6 push: Free gas cards offered by California gas tax repeal supporters ahead of election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two gas stations in San Diego County will be offering drivers a chance to get free gas Monday morning, courtesy of the group supporting the effort to repeal California’s gas tax.



With one day before the election, the “Yes on Prop 6” campaign is making a final push by holding numerous rallies up and down the state.



Campaign supporters hope the publicity stunts will remind people to vote on Nov. 6.



According to Prop. 6 advocates, drivers who head to designated gas stations on Monday can enter a drawing to receive a $50 gas card. Supporters say up to 1,000 people statewide -- one in every 50 drivers -- will win the gas cards.



Two county stations are taking part in the gas card giveaway, will run from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.:



Mobil: 310 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024







ARCO: 4333 Home Ave, San Diego, CA 92105







Organizers of the gas card event say volunteers will collect information such as ZIP code, email address, and first and last name. No purchase is necessary, but entrants have to be registered voters.



Organizers also said entrants do not have to support the passage of Prop. 6.



Winners will be notified after 6 p.m. Monday.



Proposition 6 aims to repeal Senate Bill 1, which raised California’s gas tax to fund road construction and infrastructure improvements.



Prop. 6 was enacted in 2017.