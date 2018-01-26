Procession held for Camp Pendleton Marine stabbed to death on base

(KGTV) - The body of a Camp Pendleton Marine who was stabbed and killed on base will be returned to his Wisconsin hometown Friday.

PFC Ethan Barclay-Weberpal died Jan. 16 after an incident with a service member. Both Marines were part of the same unit with the School of Infantry, military officials said.

Barclay-Weberpal was 19 years old and graduated from high school in Lapeer County, Mich., last May.

The Marine’s body will arrive at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International airport Friday afternoon and be taken in a procession to a funeral home in Janesville.

Barclay-Weberpal’s funeral will take place Monday.

A scholarship fund in his honor has been set up on GoFundMe.