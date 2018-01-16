Marine dies at Camp Pendleton after stabbing

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) - A Marine died of stab wounds on Camp Pendleton Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Marine was part of the School of Infantry, said public information officer Brian Villiard.

According to base officials, two Marines were involved in an "incident." One of the Marines died and the other was arrested, according to Captain Josh Pena.

NCIS is currently investigating the incident.

The Marine's identity was not immediately released.