"Priceless" family heirlooms disappear in break-in

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A North Park mother is making a plea for the return of some precious heirlooms meant for her two-year-old daughter.

Sonia Islam walked into her home on Granada Avenue Saturday night and found it ransacked. Among the items stolen: a camera, an iPad and two laptops.

Islam's heart dropped when she discovered what else was taken: 20 pieces of jewelry, six belonging to her mother Selina, who died of breast cancer in 2016.

"I feel like I was losing her again," said Islam.

Islam showed us a photo of Selina - three months before she died - giving a gold necklace to her granddaughter in the hospital, one of three pieces Selina gave to her before passing.

Three other pieces that were stolen were from Selina's wedding. Islam also planned to give those to her granddaughter.

"It's very sad that she won't have these memories to hold up and say, 'These are from my grandma,'" said Islam.

The iPad also contained videos of Selina that were not backed up.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8471