President's proposal reignites debate over guns in the classroom

"It's a recipe for unintentional disaster," said Heins.
But Linda, who owns concealed weapons permits in five states, says teachers can be trained. She's gone through extensive firearms training the last three years.
"Teachers can be trained to eliminate the threat, to stop a threat," said Linda.
Heins says resources would be better spent on counselors, psychologists and other things to address the cause of the violence. Linda says those causes should be addressed, but armed teachers are needed as a final defense.