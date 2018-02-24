President's proposal reignites debate over guns in the classroom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - President Trump's call for some teachers to be armed is sparking local debate.

Linda bought her first handgun three years ago for personal protection. She's a local music teacher at elementary, middle and high schools who applauds the President's idea.

"It's a good idea because we're going against violence people doing violent things. I can't protect all 30 of my students with pencils, erasers and rulers," said Linda.

Eric Heins, President of the California Teachers Association, is in town for the state Democratic convention and says schools should not be a war zone.

"To try and militarize a student campus by introducing more guns is insane. On a practical level, it wouldn't work," said Heins.

He says teachers are simply not trained to deal with shooters armed with assault rifles, trying to figure out who and what to shoot at.

"It's a recipe for unintentional disaster," said Heins.

But Linda, who owns concealed weapons permits in five states, says teachers can be trained. She's gone through extensive firearms training the last three years.

"Teachers can be trained to eliminate the threat, to stop a threat," said Linda.

Heins says resources would be better spent on counselors, psychologists and other things to address the cause of the violence. Linda says those causes should be addressed, but armed teachers are needed as a final defense.