Powerball jackpot swells to $605 million for Monday's drawing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Another Powerball drawing has failed to produce a jackpot winner, pushing the grand prize for Monday evening's game to $605 million.

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing, the 33rd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The numbers drawn Saturday were 23, 40, 49, 65, 69 and the Powerball number was 23. The estimated jackpot was $565 million.

There were also no tickets sold in California with five numbers but missing the Powerball number. Such a ticket would have been worth $980,560, according to the California Lottery.

Monday's drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m., with tickets sold after 7 p.m. eligible for the following drawing on Wednesday.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot in California's other multi-state lottery, the Mega Millions, is also climbing of late, and stands at $216 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
