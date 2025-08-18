Powerball jackpot swells to $605 million for Monday's drawing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Another Powerball drawing has failed to produce a jackpot winner, pushing the grand prize for Monday evening's game to $605 million.

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing, the 33rd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The numbers drawn Saturday were 23, 40, 49, 65, 69 and the Powerball number was 23. The estimated jackpot was $565 million.

There were also no tickets sold in California with five numbers but missing the Powerball number. Such a ticket would have been worth $980,560, according to the California Lottery.

Monday's drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m., with tickets sold after 7 p.m. eligible for the following drawing on Wednesday.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot in California's other multi-state lottery, the Mega Millions, is also climbing of late, and stands at $216 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

