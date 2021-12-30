Watch
Powerball jackpot expected to grow to $483M ahead of New Year's Day drawing

Ben Margot/AP
Posted at 7:49 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 10:49:26-05

(CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $483 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold in Georgia and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 2, 6, 9, 33, 39 and the Powerball number was 11. The jackpot was $441 million.

The drawing was the 37th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
