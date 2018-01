POWAY, Calif. -- A Poway business is taking to Facebook in hopes of identifying someone they say stole tips from a tip jar Tuesday.

Greens Please posted photos from security camera footage that appeared to capture a man reaching for a tip jar on the counter of the business.

In later photos, the man is seen walking away with the jar.

In the photos, the man is wearing a Vader hat, Vans sweater, grenade shirt and polka dot pajama pants.