Poll: Rocky Chavez leading race for Darrell Issa's seat

With only five days left until early voting begins in California’s top-two primary for the state's 49th Congressional district, a new SurveyUSA poll shows who is leading the race for Darrell Issa’s seat.

According to the data, 16 percent of those surveyed support Republican Rocky Chavez with 12 percent saying they support Democrat Doug Applegate.

See the full list of candidates polled below:

16% Rocky Chavez (R)

5% Kristin Gaspar (R)

8% Diane Harkey (R)

5% Brian Maryott (R)

1% David Medway (R)

1% Craig Nordal (R)

3% Mike Schmitt (R)

1% Joshua Schoonover (R)

12% Doug Applegate (D)

7% Sara Jacobs (D)

8% Paul Kerr (D)

9% Mike Levin (D)

0% Danielle St. John (G)

1% Joshua Hancock (L)

1% Jordan Mills (PFP)

0% Robert Pendleton (NPP)

21% Undecided

In a poll conducted by SurveyUSA two months ago, Applegate was in first place with 18 percent of people saying they supported the Democratic candidate and 17 percent saying they support Chavez.

When asked “Which one of the following issues will be most important in determining how you vote in this election,” 25 percent of people surveyed said the job the President is doing.

20% Border Wall

11% DREAM Act And DACA

8% Changes To Tax Laws

9% Changes To Healthcare

15% Economy

25% Job The President Is Doing

6% Other

5% Not Sure

Meanwhile, when asked whether or not they approve of the job the President is doing, 49 percent say they disapprove while 46 percent say they approve.

46% Approve

49%Disapprove

5% Not Sure

Those surveyed were also asked whether or not they approve or disapprove of the job Darrell Issa is doing. 46 percent said they disapprove while 42 percent say they approve.

42% Approve

46% Disapprove

13% Not Sure

Data for the survey, which involved more than 500 adults, was conducted April 6 through April 10.