Trump's comments on Haitian immigrants spark outrage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former President Donald Trump's remarks during Tuesday’s presidential debate, where he claimed Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating pets, have sparked controversy.

"They're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats, the people that came in," said Trump. The former president’s comments circulated widely, though local officials say there's no evidence to support these claims.

The rumor originated from unverified social media posts alleging Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Springfield. The town's police department and city manager have confirmed there's no basis for the accusations. However, social media posts, including one from Trump's running mate JD Vance, spread rapidly before Trump mentioned the claims during the debate.

The growing tensions around immigration in Springfield had already been heightened in 2023, following the tragic death of 11-year-old Aiden Clarn in a bus crash involving a Haitian immigrant whose driver's license was not valid in Ohio.

Locally, Haitian business owners like Marte Jean-Pierre, who runs the Caribbean Pleasure restaurant in San Diego, expressed frustration. Jean-Pierre emphasized that her restaurant serves traditional Haitian food such as fried pork, goat, fish, and vegetables—pets have never been on the menu.

"We never eat no dog in Haiti," Jean-Pierre said. "When he [Trump] said that, it made us mad... but it also made us embrace who we are."

Since Trump’s comments, Springfield’s city hall faced bomb threats, leading to its evacuation, while local schools were closed for two days. The town’s mayor, Rob Rue, called for an end to the false claims. "These rumors are just not true," said Rue. "Springfield is a beautiful place, and your pets are safe here."

Meanwhile, Aiden Clarn’s family has urged people and political leaders to stop using his death for immigration debates. Aiden's father remarked that he wished his son had been killed by a “60-year-old white man,” so his death would not be politicized.

Jean-Pierre and other Haitian immigrants are disheartened by the stigma but remain committed to their hard work and contributions to the community. "We won’t give up," said Jean-Pierre. "We’ll continue to do good here."