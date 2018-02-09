Senate goes into recess ahead of shutdown deadline

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Congress is set to miss a midnight shutdown deadline as it was announced Thursday night that the Senate is in recess until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Senate went into recess just before 11 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday and is expected to vote on the budget deal after reconvening at 12:01 a.m.
The funding measure will still need to be passed by the House if the Senate passes the deal. Members of the House have been warned about the possibility of having to vote on what the Senate passes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.