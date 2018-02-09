Senate goes into recess ahead of shutdown deadline

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Congress is set to miss a midnight shutdown deadline as it was announced Thursday night that the Senate is in recess until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Senate went into recess just before 11 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday and is expected to vote on the budget deal after reconvening at 12:01 a.m.

The funding measure will still need to be passed by the House if the Senate passes the deal. Members of the House have been warned about the possibility of having to vote on what the Senate passes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul prevented the two-year budget deal from passing as he spoke on the Senate floor.

The White House also advised federal agencies to prepare for the government to start shutting down at midnight, according to CNN.

A senior official said the White House instructed agencies to begin shutdown preparations in the event that Congress is unable to pass the budget deal.

Sen. Paul is pushing for an amendment to maintain budget caps. Paul also criticized Republicans for reckless spending.