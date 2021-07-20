Watch
Radio host Larry Elder files lawsuit over California ballot

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder was not on the list of candidates released Saturday in the recall election that could end the term of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 13:19:25-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is suing California officials over their decision to block him from the state's upcoming recall election ballot.

The Republican Elder says he filed all the necessary paperwork to qualify to run in the Sept. 14 election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

But the secretary of state's office did not include Elder among 41 candidates issued on a preliminary list last weekend, saying he filed incomplete information on income tax returns that are required to run.

In a statement Monday night, Elder's campaign says he filed a suit in Superior Court in Sacramento challenging the decision.

